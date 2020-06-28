Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 2,400,433 Shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400,433 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,838.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $11.75 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $13.75 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

