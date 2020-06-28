Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Infosys by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 18,687,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,428,000 after buying an additional 10,678,756 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Infosys by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 27,838,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,580,000 after buying an additional 10,426,585 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Infosys by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,838,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 5,030,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Infosys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,284,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,149,000 after buying an additional 4,437,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,022,000. 17.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on INFY shares. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $9.53 on Friday. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

