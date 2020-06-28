Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,221.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTV opened at $15.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.29 million, a PE ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.90. Veritiv Corp has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.