Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 198,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 849,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 663,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after acquiring an additional 112,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.49.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.