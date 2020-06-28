Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $95.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.42% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nike’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $93.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.58. Nike has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Nike by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 663 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

