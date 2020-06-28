Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Holdings Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,206 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.65%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,942.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

