Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 275.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $239,227,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.29.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $124,959.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 916,721 shares of company stock worth $136,740,509. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 1.56. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.82 and its 200 day moving average is $164.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

