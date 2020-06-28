Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,828 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.48.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $72.95 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -182.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 25,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,944. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

