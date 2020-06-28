Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.