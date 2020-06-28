APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 449,400 Shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.65% of BMC Stock worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,582,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,785,000 after acquiring an additional 287,254 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 428,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 64,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 63,843 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 41.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 20.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter.

In other BMC Stock news, insider Timothy D. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BMCH shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.84. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.13 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

