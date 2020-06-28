Quest Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quest Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,145,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 38,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,564.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $330,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

