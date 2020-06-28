Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 66.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.10 million. Hologic had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 190,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $9,735,066.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

