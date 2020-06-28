Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

