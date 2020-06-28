APG Asset Management N.V. Has $6.61 Million Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Zillow Group worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2,373.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $42,328.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,200.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 144,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $8,847,891.34. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,378.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,487 shares of company stock worth $11,533,646. 19.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $66.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

