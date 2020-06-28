Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 135 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

