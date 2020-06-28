ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 21.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after buying an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Apple by 11.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after buying an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cascend Securities dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

