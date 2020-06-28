Needham Investment Management LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day moving average of $298.00. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.