Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

