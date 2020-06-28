79,223 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $20,145,000. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.