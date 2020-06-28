APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $8.74 Million in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,742,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.41.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $193,743.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 367,911 shares of company stock worth $12,745,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $32.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

