Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 27,966 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.74% of Xperi worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xperi by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Xperi by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Xperi by 100.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xperi by 29.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $14.29 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $742.86 million, a P/E ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

