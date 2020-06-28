Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $389,000 in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,987 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Washington Federal by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96. Washington Federal Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $38.26.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.20 million. Analysts expect that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

