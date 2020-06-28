Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $350,000 Investment in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NMI by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NMI by 22.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMIH. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on NMI from $41.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NMI Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. NMI’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

