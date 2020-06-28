Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,407,000 after purchasing an additional 813,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,797,000 after acquiring an additional 579,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,611,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,210,000 after buying an additional 210,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

FMBI opened at $12.22 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $23.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $182.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.33 million. On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP R Douglas Rose purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $58,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,666.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $268,560 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.