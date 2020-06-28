TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.67% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 26,754 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 121,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 37,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

TRTX opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 225.54, a current ratio of 225.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. TPG RE Finance Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $666.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $21.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

