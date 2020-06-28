Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Markel by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Markel by 13.5% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 19.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $882.33 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $909.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,045.76.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

