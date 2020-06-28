Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $157,000 in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.06% of Koppers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Koppers by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Koppers from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $361.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Koppers had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

