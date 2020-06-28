Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 391.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,835,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,631,000 after acquiring an additional 319,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,325,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,591,000 after buying an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after buying an additional 377,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,505,000 after buying an additional 356,697 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,974,000 after buying an additional 47,275 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $120,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,324.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.