Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 73,978 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 1,804.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,110,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 60,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

