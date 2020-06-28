Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 442.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

NYSE:R opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $135,049.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,295.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 1,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $49,172.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $259,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

