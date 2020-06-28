2,680 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 110.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $7,236,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 78,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,872,000 after acquiring an additional 52,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 211.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEL stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.99. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

