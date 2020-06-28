Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases New Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,705,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,478,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,960,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,954,000 after purchasing an additional 200,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,731,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.82.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.16. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.