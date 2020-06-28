Axa Decreases Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 83.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Crocs were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $2,177,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $3,142,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 70,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 40,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $942,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.36.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

