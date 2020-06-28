Axa Trims Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 12,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,955,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,798 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after buying an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $28,231,000. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $6,636,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $13,572,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $36.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

