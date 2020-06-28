Axa Cuts Stake in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.09% of Sonic Automotive worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $27.50 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Sonic Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

