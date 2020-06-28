25,900 Shares in Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Acquired by Axa

Axa acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FATE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $37.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 1,412,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

