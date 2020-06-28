Axa Sells 64,632 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,632 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 32,833.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.79.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,492.02% and a negative return on equity of 627.38%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.95 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

