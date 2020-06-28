Axa Buys Shares of 40,400 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Axa bought a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Axa owned 0.07% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Canadian Solar by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,459 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after buying an additional 284,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $17,646,000. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSIQ. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

