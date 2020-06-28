Axa Makes New $517,000 Investment in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Axa bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Docusign by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Docusign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.87, for a total transaction of $1,290,967.86. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,330,432.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 481,244 shares of company stock valued at $47,950,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.53. Docusign Inc has a one year low of $43.13 and a one year high of $180.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.