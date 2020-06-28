Axa Acquires 586 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Axa raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $136.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.77 and its 200-day moving average is $143.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

