Axa Has $619,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Axa reduced its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Dover were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 26,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $92.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

