Axa Decreases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.90 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.61.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

