Axa Has $629,000 Stake in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Axa increased its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 237.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.16% of Re/Max worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 13.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Re/Max during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Re/Max by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

RMAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered shares of Re/Max from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of RMAX opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78. The company has a market cap of $546.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.11. Re/Max had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 49.97%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

