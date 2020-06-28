Axa Takes $633,000 Position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Axa purchased a new stake in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares during the period. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $52,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Klaus Schauser sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $4,873,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,147 shares of company stock valued at $10,276,883 over the last ninety days. 41.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. William Blair downgraded AppFolio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AppFolio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.03.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $157.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. AppFolio Inc has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.72 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

