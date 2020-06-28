Axa Sells 1,100 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Axa reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

CRI stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). Carter’s had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

