Axa Sells 99,455 Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)

Axa lessened its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) by 55.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,455 shares during the period. Axa owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 401.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 131,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

AOBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of AOBC stock opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.70. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $11.84.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,790 shares in the company, valued at $567,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,914 shares of company stock valued at $333,641. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

