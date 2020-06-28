Axa Sells 8,800 Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Axa cut its holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.33% of Telenav worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Telenav by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Telenav by 66.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Telenav by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Telenav in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Telenav from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Telenav in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Telenav stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $253.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Telenav Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

