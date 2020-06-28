Axa Purchases New Shares in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC)

Axa purchased a new stake in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Axa owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 134,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 533,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 719,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 66,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $165,499.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMRC opened at $27.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.52. Ameresco Inc has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

