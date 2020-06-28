Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 70.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Entegris were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Entegris by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,213,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,465 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,459,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Entegris by 23.8% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,112,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 790,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Entegris from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $57.36 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $58,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,638.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $505,927.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,630 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,512 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

