Axa Acquires Shares of 64,000 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Axa acquired a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,000 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,332 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in FireEye by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,094 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FireEye by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,973 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on FireEye from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.91.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $11.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. FireEye Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.65 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.